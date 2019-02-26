The Glanely launched at 12.15pm with a crew of four onboard and proceeded to Saunton as quickly as possible after receiving reports of a surfer in trouble.

Volunteer helm and station mechanic Owen Atkinson skilfully navigated the lifeboat and his crew across Bideford bar in between large sets of surf with waves of two to three metres (almost 10 feet) high.

On scene, the lifeboat liaised with coastguards to begin searching for the casualty.

There was large surf of around three to four metres with waves breaking at a distance offshore.

While the crew were afloat, coastguard volunteers spotted a surfer walking back towards the car park.

After speaking with her it was confirmed that she had been in difficulty in a rip current but had managed to get out of the water by climbing up the rocks.

The lifeboat was stood down and crew returned to station.

