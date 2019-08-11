The scheme has been devised and is funded by Friends of Appledore Library (FOAL) which was set up when the Library was threatened with closure, and has since raised money to refurbish the library and upstairs function room. FOAL also supports current projects such as the Summer Reading Challenge. The vast majority of this funding has been due to the tireless efforts of Walter Fowler who runs the nearby Walter's Emporium, which is open most days come rain or shine. Vice chairman of FOAL, Frank Arnold, said: