The scheme has been devised and is funded by Friends of Appledore Library (FOAL) which was set up when the Library was threatened with closure, and has since raised money to refurbish the library and upstairs function room.

FOAL also supports current projects such as the Summer Reading Challenge.

The vast majority of this funding has been due to the tireless efforts of Walter Fowler who runs the nearby Walter's Emporium, which is open most days come rain or shine.

Vice chairman of FOAL, Frank Arnold, said: "Books are the key to knowledge, and it's great to give them out free.

"There's been a good take up, but we are more than happy to give away more, so even if the child is not a resident of Appledore they can still be a member of this library, which is open to everyone."