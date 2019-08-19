Sisters Morgan and Lilli Mai Bowler, aged nine and seven, took first in the performing arts category of Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs Sisters Morgan and Lilli Mai Bowler, aged nine and seven, took first in the performing arts category of Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

There were a variety of floats and walking characters including the Appledore RNLI Smurfs, plus majorettes, pirates, Game of Thrones characters and the police dog mascot.

Bluebell Bright, aged nine, was crowned Appledore Carnival queen at the very well-attended event.

The event is organised by Appledore Pirates which puts on a variety of events throughout the year.

Organiser Cris Masefield said: "The weather held off the whole time which was lucky, it was one of the biggest turn outs we have had for the last couple of years."

Grannies on the Run at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs Grannies on the Run at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

The funds raised from the carnival go back into the community and are used for bonfire nights, play equipment and day trips for those who can't often get out of Appledore.

Mr Masefield added: "Each year we rotate around to different pubs for the after party, that way each business gets a chance.

"This year the after party was at The Seagate and The Champ."

Georgia Ferris-Minott, aged four, won the Walking Junior (U6) class at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs Georgia Ferris-Minott, aged four, won the Walking Junior (U6) class at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

The Beaver Inn does Game of Thrones at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Beaver Inn does Game of Thrones at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Martin and Olivia Redfern (aged three) at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs Martin and Olivia Redfern (aged three) at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Appledore Carnival Queen 2019 Bluebell Bright. Picture: Raymond Goldsmith Appledore Carnival Queen 2019 Bluebell Bright. Picture: Raymond Goldsmith

Bideford Sea Cadets at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs Bideford Sea Cadets at Appledore Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

