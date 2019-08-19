There were a variety of floats and walking characters including the Appledore RNLI Smurfs, plus majorettes, pirates, Game of Thrones characters and the police dog mascot. Bluebell Bright, aged nine, was crowned Appledore Carnival queen at the very well-attended event. The event is organised by Appledore Pirates which puts on a variety of events throughout the year. Organiser Cris Masefield said: "The weather held off the whole time which was lucky, it was one of the biggest turn outs we have had for the last couple of years." The funds raised from the carnival go back into the community and are used for bonfire nights, play equipment and day trips for those who can't often get out of Appledore. Mr Masefield added: "Each year we rotate around to different pubs for the after party, that way each business gets a chance. "This year the after party was at The Seagate and The Champ."