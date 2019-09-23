Appledore Book Festival patron Jeremy Vine says his children chose the village over America for the family summer holiday. Picture: Michael Kavanagh Appledore Book Festival patron Jeremy Vine says his children chose the village over America for the family summer holiday. Picture: Michael Kavanagh

In fact, Luke Jennings said the area could be a good place to research a murder.

He was speaking at a very busy festival that has seen a numerous events featuring famous authors sold out in what is being hailed as a record-breaking year.

Mr Jennings' work has now been made into successful television spy drama Killing Eve - which scooped an Emmy Award for lead actress Jodie Cromer on Sunday, September 22.

He told his festival audience: "I think you can situate a murder pretty much anywhere.

North Devon author Simon Dawson will be at Appledore Book Festival 2019 on Thursday, September 26 to talk about his new book The Boy Without Love. Picture: contributed North Devon author Simon Dawson will be at Appledore Book Festival 2019 on Thursday, September 26 to talk about his new book The Boy Without Love. Picture: contributed

"But I think this would be a nice place to come and research one. What I have seen of Appledore is fabulous, the views are amazing."

The festival continues until Saturday, September 28 and there are still authors to meet and community events to enjoy.

These include local author Simon Dawson on Thursday, September 26, as well as crime writer James D Mortain on the same day - both still have tickets available.

On Friday, September 27, discover Smuggling and Shipwrecks with local historian David Carter.

And at the time of going to press, there was still tickets for Gregg's Italian Family Cookbook with Gregg and Anna Wallace on Friday at St Mary's Church.

Plus, on Saturday, September 28, Dr Anna Keay will look at The Last Royal Rebel - James, Duke of Monmouth.

Meanwhile, festival patron Jeremy Vine said when he suggested to his children they visit America on holiday this year, they told him 'No, we just want to go to Sidmouth and Appledore'.

He added: "The festival is very close to my heart as I've seen it grow.

"I love the opportunity to come down and celebrate once a year and maybe do a talk or an interview, so with all of that it's just a wonderful place to be.

"I also come down here in the summer for a holiday now so I'm not quite living here but I'm getting closer to that."

There are still plenty of festival events available to enjoy. See the full programme and availability at https://www.appledorebookfestival.co.uk.