Anna and MasterChef's Gregg wallace will be at Appledore Book Festival 2019 Anna and MasterChef's Gregg wallace will be at Appledore Book Festival 2019

Among those taking part this year are Killing Eve writer Luke Jennings, Chocolat author Joanne Harris, novelist Robert Harris and the politician and writer Lord David Owen.

Also appearing are MasterChef's Gregg Wallace, BBC newsreader George Alagiagh, Countryfile's John Craven, Jeremy Wade of TV show River Monsters, former children's laureate Michael Rosen and festival patron, presenter Jeremy Vine.

Added to that are comedians Dr Phil Hammond and Jenny Eclair, many top writers, plus a host of talented local contributors.

The festival runs from September 20-28 and a total of 74 events will be held at venues around the village.

Chocolat author Joanne Harris will be at Appledore Book festival 2019 Chocolat author Joanne Harris will be at Appledore Book festival 2019

Festival director Miche Tompkins is delighted with the line-up.

She said: "The Appledore Book Festival continues to develop our programme of events for the local community and visitors to enjoy.

"Our charity aims to encourage a love of reading, writing, creativity and debate and offers a wide range of content from award-winning authors and poets to local interest talks, music, film and workshops.

"We are delighted to see our patron Jeremy Vine return on September 21 and this year he will host talks and a VIP dinner for Friends of the Festival."

Jeremy Wade of River Monsters fame will be appearing at Appledore Book Festival 2019 Jeremy Wade of River Monsters fame will be appearing at Appledore Book Festival 2019

The 'Friendly Festival', as it is called, owes its reputation to its dedicated band of volunteers and welcoming community while Appledore's charming narrow streets and location creates a unique atmosphere.

As well as cafes, restaurants and public houses, the Riverside Supporters Group of the North Devon Hospice will also offer food and drinks in aid of the charity.

Miche added: "Thank-you to all our volunteers who continue to make this wonderful event happen and to all our business supporters who advertise with us, host events and provide support to our charity to make it happen every year.

"That includes BMW, who transfer our authors to and from our village."

Countryfile's John Cravan will be at Appledore Book Festival 2019 Countryfile's John Cravan will be at Appledore Book Festival 2019

Tickets go on sale to the Friends of the Festival from Friday, July 19.

Friends pay a £20 membership fee for access to VIP events and a 10-day priority booking period.

The general public can buy tickets from July 29.

Further details can be found online at www.appledorebookfestival.co.uk while programmes are now available from shops, cafes and restaurants across North Devon.