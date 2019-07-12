Among those taking part this year are Killing Eve writer Luke Jennings, Chocolat author Joanne Harris, novelist Robert Harris and the politician and writer Lord David Owen. Also appearing are MasterChef's Gregg Wallace, BBC newsreader George Alagiagh, Countryfile's John Craven, Jeremy Wade of TV show River Monsters, former children's laureate Michael Rosen and festival patron, presenter Jeremy Vine. Added to that are comedians Dr Phil Hammond and Jenny Eclair, many top writers, plus a host of talented local contributors. The festival runs from September 20-28 and a total of 74 events will be held at venues around the village. Festival director Miche Tompkins is delighted with the line-up. She said: