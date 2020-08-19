House builder Baker Estates was granted outline planning permission for the development off Wooda Road by Torridge District Council back in January.

Now the developer is looking to gain feedback from the community and businesses before submitting a reserved matters application.

Baker Estates is proposing 89 new homes consisting of bungalows, chalet bungalows and traditional two-storey properties. The company is drawing up plans for a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

Graham Hutton, development director, said: “We have been granted outline consent for up to 110 homes and the site has been allocated for new homes in the adopted North Devon and Torridge local plan. Taken together this means the principle of residential development on this land has been firmly established.

“We are now looking forward to a two-way communication with residents, businesses and locals in the Appledore area to inform our reserved matters application on the design and layout of the site.”

“We are proud of our growing reputation for genuine and on-going dialogue with residents and stakeholders and are adapting our approach at Appledore in light of the current global coronavirus pandemic situation.

“Government guidelines relating to social distancing currently prevents us from engaging with the general public in the way that we normally would do. This is also having a similar impact on district council meetings which are now predominantly conducted online.”

“We intend, towards the end of September, to submit a reserved matters application for the design and layout of the site once we have been able to collect and consider fully the views of the community on our proposals.”

For more information or to leave comments, visit the Baker Estates website. The deadline for feedback on the plans is Friday, September 11.