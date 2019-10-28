Alan Withicombe who lives opposite the proposed Pitt Lane for development of 110 homes at Appledore. Picture: Ray Goldsmith Alan Withicombe who lives opposite the proposed Pitt Lane for development of 110 homes at Appledore. Picture: Ray Goldsmith

The Pitt Lane application from developer Baker Estates will be heard at the Torridge District Council meeting at Bideford Town Hall from 9.30am.

The applicant is proposing a mix of mostly two storey detached, semi-detached and terraced homes plus public open space and associated infrastructure.

The site is on land off Wooda Lane and about half a mile from Appledore, and is earmarked for housing in the Local Plan.

But numerous residents have objected to the plans and there have been claims the development would become a 'second home ghost estate'.

According to the Torridge District Council planning website, a total of 144 people have objected to the plans.

There is a 'council of war' meeting at Appledore Social Club on Friday, November 1 at 7pm for local people to discuss the application before the planning meeting the following week.

Raymond Goldsmith, who lives near the site, said residents who contacted the council had felt 'fobbed off' because they were told it was under no obligation to inform nearby residents of the proposal unless they'd shown an interest in the issue.

Mr Goldsmith said: "It's hard to see how we could have 'shown an interest' as they put it, if we didn't know about the proposals in the first place, isn't it? Are we psychic?"

Alan Withicombe who lives opposite the site said: "The scale of this development will fundamentally change and distort our village and surrounding area forever.

"I also understand the council did not feel they had to notify residents in writing at the time in 2013 they had put these field on their local plan. This is disgraceful and unfair on local residents. It benefits only the developers as there is only a small percentage of affordable housing on their plan, not the 30 per cent required by TDC policy.

"That means the houses will not be affordable to locals and are therefore not fulfilling a need in Appledore. What it will attract is investment buyers looking for a retirement, second or holiday home."

Baker Estates held a public drop-in event in July 2018, which was attended by 141 people.