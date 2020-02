Mary Wilson was last seen at her home in the village on Sunday, January 26 and has since been reported as missing.

The 75-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of medium build and has white hair.

Police say they are growing concerned for Mary's welfare and are continuing to carry out a number of searches and enquiries.

Anyone who sees Mary, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log 15 of February 6.