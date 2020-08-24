Kathryn Beer was reported missing on Sunday evening (August 23) and police are concerned for her welfare.

The 63-year-old was seen leaving her home in Northam on Sunday morning at around 9.30am and has not been seen since.

Kathryn is described as 5ft, 3ins tall, of slim build and with short blonde/grey, spiky styled hair.

She was believed to be wearing a pink waterproof jacket, a green/blue top, blue trousers and blue and white trainers.

She may also be carrying a handbag and wearing glasses.

Anyone who may have seen her or has any information which could help police is asked to call 101, quoting log 906 of August 23.