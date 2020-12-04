Police launch appeal to find missing Barnstaple man

Published: 9:15 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 9:16 AM December 15, 2020

Police have launched an appeal to find a man missing from Barnstaple.

Jonathan Curry was last seen at his home address in the Barnstaple area on Sunday, November 29 at around 11.30pm.

He was due to start a new job the following day (November 30), but his family noticed he was missing at around 5.30am that morning, and he did not arrive at his new workplace.

Police are concerned for the welfare and safety of the 48-year-old.

Jonathan was last seen wearing a blue anorak and blue jeans.

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, shaven head and with blue eyes.

Jonathan is described an active person who would travel everywhere on foot.

He is known to visit the areas of Braunton, especially Braunton Burrows, Saunton Sands and Woolacombe as he is particularly fond of the coast line.

Anyone with information which may assist police in locating Jonathan is urged to call 999 and quote log 204 of December 2.