Police launch appeal to find missing Barnstaple man
- Credit: Contributed
Police have launched an appeal to find a man missing from Barnstaple.
Jonathan Curry was last seen at his home address in the Barnstaple area on Sunday, November 29 at around 11.30pm.
He was due to start a new job the following day (November 30), but his family noticed he was missing at around 5.30am that morning, and he did not arrive at his new workplace.
Police are concerned for the welfare and safety of the 48-year-old.
Jonathan was last seen wearing a blue anorak and blue jeans.
You may also want to watch:
He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, shaven head and with blue eyes.
Jonathan is described an active person who would travel everywhere on foot.
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends
- 2 Rise of Covid-19 cases in North Devon is ‘concerning’
- 3 North Devon’s great big simultaneous Christmas light switch on
- 4 Coronavirus death confirmed at North Devon District Hospital
- 5 When can you see the Barnstaple Santa’s sleigh for 2020?
- 6 When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?
- 7 Santa WILL be at Green Lanes for Christmas 2020
- 8 Plans for development in heart of Torrington approved by councillors
- 9 Body of woman found at Ilfracombe harbour is identified after appeal
- 10 Woman found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour is named
He is known to visit the areas of Braunton, especially Braunton Burrows, Saunton Sands and Woolacombe as he is particularly fond of the coast line.
Anyone with information which may assist police in locating Jonathan is urged to call 999 and quote log 204 of December 2.