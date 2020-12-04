Jonathan Curry was last seen on November 29. Jonathan Curry was last seen on November 29.

Jonathan Curry was last seen at his home address in the Barnstaple area on Sunday, November 29.

He was due to start a new job the following day (November 30). When family went to check on him early on Monday morning he was not in his room and subsequently did not arrive at his new workplace.

Police are concerned for the welfare and safety of the 48-year-old.

Jonathan is described an active person who would travel everywhere on foot.

He is known to visit the areas of Braunton, especially Braunton Burrows, Saunton Sands and Woolacombe as he is particularly fond of the coast line.

Jonathan was last seen wearing a blue anorak and blue jeans.

Anyone with information which may assist police in locating Jonathan is urged to call 101 and quote log 204 of December 2.