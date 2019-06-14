The red Audi made off from officers after they attempted to stop it on the B3233 Anstey Way on Saturday, June 8 at around 6pm.

The vehicle had been reported to be driving dangerously along the B3233 to Westleigh Roundabout and along the A386 into Bideford. Following a risk assessment due to the manner of driving, the officers stood down for safety reasons.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a red Audi driving in the area and anyone with dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CR/050943/19.