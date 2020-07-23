Emergency services were called for the bridge at 11:23 on Wednesday (July 22) to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

An 84-year-old woman, who was the passenger of one of the vehicles, suffered ‘potentially serious’ injuries.

She was taken to North Devon District Hospital where she is being assessed.

The bridge was closed for nearly five hours while local police and specialists officers launched a forensic examination of the scene.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service confirmed a casualty who was trapped in one of the vehicles was freed by crews from Barnstaple before being treated by paramedics.

A statement said: “Two fire appliances from Barnstaple were sent to a report of a road traffic collision.

“On arrival crews confirmed that the incident involved two vehicles and that one person was trapped.

“Fire crews released the casualty using hydraulic rescue equipment and then made the scene safe.

“The casualty was taken care of by ambulance crews.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses with any information or dash camera footage who did not speak to officers at the scene to come forward and assist the investigation.

Anyone who with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 331 of July 22.