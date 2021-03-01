ANPR cameras to be removed from Instow car park

Published: 3:59 PM March 1, 2021

The owners of a notorious North Devon car park will be removing its ANPR cameras after years of complaints from locals.

The Sandhills Car Park in Instow has been the subject of dozens of complaints over the years, with many locals stung with expensive fines after problems parking.

In a statement issued today the car park’s owners, Christie Estates, committed to removing the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, in what they are calling ‘a new chapter for the car park’.

A spokesperson for Christie Estates said: “From March 1st, Christie Estates will be taking over the management of Sandhills car park in Instow through an operating company called NDCI Ltd. The Estate has been working with the local community for input on new signage and improvements to the visitor experience.

“This includes transparency of messaging; the addition of a contactless payment facility and a free 15 minute drop off and go period. While enforcement measures will remain in place, it is hoped the removal of ANPR cameras and a more open management approach will mark a new chapter for the car park and serve the best interests of the local community and visitors to Instow.

“This week there will be a transition period where there will be some disruption whilst surfacing works are being undertaken, and the machines and signage are being upgraded. Please bear with us during this time which may require the car park to be closed for a short period early in the week.”

A group of local campaigners have been demanding changes to the car park for a number of years. The leader of the Sandhills Action Group, Rachael Hunter, said: “As of today the company responsible for all the predatory tactics at Sandhills have left and Christie Estates have taken over. I look forward to a new era for Instow which will be welcoming for locals and visitors alike.”