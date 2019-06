Absolutely disgusted at Ann Widdecombe's comments over the weekend. Took no time in immediately cancelling her planned 'evening with' event at one of our @SelladoorVenues. We will never provide a stage for these vile people.https://t.co/IpcU7y90e6 — David Hutchinson (@DaveHutchinson_) June 3, 2019

The newly-elected MEP was due to host an 'evening with' show at Ilfracombe's Landmark Theatre in March next year.

David Hutchinson, CEO of Selladoor, which runs the Landmark and Barnstaple's Queen's Theatre, said he had immediately cancelled the show following Ms Widdecombe's comments, which were made during an interview with Sky's Sophie Ridge on Sunday (June 2).

In a tweet, he said: "Absolutely disgusted at Ann Widdecome's comments over the weekend. Took no time in immediately cancelling her planned 'evening with' event at one of our Selladoor Venues. We will never provide a stage for these vile people."

Ms Widdecombe was elected as one of six MEPs for the South West last month as the Brexit Party took nearly 37 per cent of the vote across the region.

Selladoor took over the running of the Landmark and the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple in January from interim operator Parkwood.