The Long Call, the first novel in her brand new Two Rivers series, will be officially launched on Thursday, September 5 at Broomhill Art Hotel, Muddiford.

The creator of Vera and Shetland - which have both featured as television dramas - returns to her childhood home of North Devon for her new series.

Ann moved to North Devon when she was 11-years-old and lived in Barnstaple, where she made life-long friends and fell in love with the coast.

In the new series, Mrs Cleeves introduces her readers to a reserved and complex character, Detective Inspector Matthew Venn.

She said: "It was time for another project, after eight books on Shetland, it was time to start something new.

"I visited a friend in North Devon so it was perfect timing, we drove around different places and I have a lot of memories from there so it worked out nicely."

In North Devon, where the Taw and Torridge converge and run into the sea, Detective Matthew Venn stands alone outside the church as his father's funeral takes place within.

The day Matthew turned his back on the strict evangelical community in which he grew up, he lost his family too.

A body has been found on the beach near Matthew's new home: a man with the tattoo of an albatross on his neck, stabbed to death.

Mrs Cleeves said: "It was easy to write the book in an area I have grown up in, I still have lots of friends there, I had a lovely time in Barnstaple which made it great to work on."

Mrs Cleeves is the author of more than 30 critically-acclaimed novels.

The new Two Rivers series mentions many familiar locations including Barnstaple, Ilfracombe and Chivenor.

She added: "Some of the places in the book are real, but some are made up."

Although Mrs Cleeves has finished her Shetland series, she plans to continue Vera.

She said: "This book is the first of the series, so I will continue to write it alongside Vera, and I will alternate between both."

In 2017 Ann Cleeves was awarded the CWA Diamond Dagger, which is awarded to those who have made significant contribution to the genre.

The book is released on Thursday, September 5 and tickets to the launch are available from Waterstones Barnstaple.