North Devon newcomer and surfer Stephanie Conway:

Nazaré, on the east coast of Portugal, is famous for recording some of the biggest waves in the world.

Each year, the World Surfing League invites the best big wave surfers in teams of two to compete in the Nazaré Tow-In Challenge.

Each team of two takes turns towing the other surfer via jet ski on to the most monstrous waves that Nazaré has to offer.

Devon native Andrew Cotton is the only British pro surfer that was invited to compete in this year’s event, which took place over two days on December 13 and 14.

He’s a Plymouth-born surfer who first learned to paddle out at age seven, then went on to develop his competitive surfing career locally at the Croyde Surf Club here in North Devon.

“Growing up, I was always drawn towards surfing bigger waves,” says Cotton. “I was very involved in the Croyde Surf Club scene and the competition side.

"Croyde is a really fun wave and when I’m home I like to surf there when it’s good. It’s just home to me, really.”

From surfing beach breaks in Croyde Bay, he went on to pioneer big waves at places like Mullaghmore in Ireland, before competing amongst the best big wave surfers in the world at Nazaré.

“There are always places where you wanna try and surf or get to, but it's just about waiting for the right conditions or the right moment,” says Cotton.

“Especially in the UK, we grow up thinking that everywhere else is better for surfing. You grow up watching surfing in all of these far-flung places.

"I came to the realisation that I didn’t need to travel so far because actually the UK and Ireland really do have big waves.”

Before becoming a pro surfer, Cotton had trained to become a plumber.

“I built my house so it was worth learning the skills just for that,” says Cotton.

After turning pro, he competed in Billabong XXL competitions, before entering the spotlight in 2012 for towing fellow surfer Garrett McNamara into what was recorded as the world’s biggest wave ever surfed by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Cotton entered this year’s Tow-In Challenge alongside teammate Will Skudin from the USA. He survived two heats in round one, placing fourth, knocking him out of the competition.

“I didn’t get the waves that I wanted but it’s all good. On to the next one,” said Cotton.

Local media reported that on the Friday before the competition, Cotton had been practicing at Nazaré when the jet ski that he had rode out on was hit by a big wave. He fell into the sea, and was swept through the rocks into the southside of Nazaré.

“The rock thing was blown out of proportion really, it was fine,” said Cotton, an expert in keeping his cool even when things don’t go as well as planned.

This wasn’t his first run-in with a gigantic wave. At the same competition in 2017, Cotton suffered a wipe-out on a wave that was estimated to be approximately 60ft in height that broke his back when it landed on him.

“That’s the hard thing about Nazaré,” Cotton explained. “The wave changed shape dramatically at the bottom. I lost speed and was in a bad spot. Then when I felt the impact, it hit me hard. But it didn’t put me off.

“Getting better is continuous. When I was young, I thought that I would reach my surfing peak at 20. But I’m 42 now and I’m getting better, and stronger still.

"You can always get better and improve. It takes years of time, energy and focus. It’s definitely a long-term game.”

Cotton will be featured in the second series of 100 Foot Wave, scheduled to be released in 2022 on HBO Max.

He’ll also be featured in Savage Waters, an adventure documentary that will be released in January.