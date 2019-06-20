The three-kilometre (1.9 mile) path will cost £111,000 and will link the trail at Sticklepath with the section of riverside walkway at Anchorwood completed in 2016.

The scheme will be discussed by North Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) when it meets next Thursday (June 27).

The proposed cycleway, which will be 3.5m wide, follows the route of an existing public right of way.

A report on the scheme from Devon County Council's head of planning transportation and environment, Dave Black, said: "The scheme will provide a key piece of missing infrastructure in the local cycle network and help to provide increased opportunities for more sustainable and active travel choices."

A scheme to complete the path was prepared by Devon County Council in 2015/16, but construction had to be postponed after an issue with one of the parcels of land.