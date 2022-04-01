An Ingenious Invention from Kingsley School students! 

A group of students from Kingsley School came up with an ingenious, working design for a sustain-able, portable charging unit for mobile phones or other devices, as part of their submission for the national Young Environmentalist competition organised by Rotary. The environment and sustainability are clearly very important to the whole school ethos at Kingsley whose Earth Centre approach considers ways in which all at the school can reduce their environmental footprint and make use of more sustainable energy.

Originally designed to have a reliable and sustainable method of charging their phones during the pupils’ Ten Tors Challenge on Dartmoor, the prototype ‘Electric Bucket’ has a wide range of potential applications. Use as a back-up charger in areas affected by power cuts caused by extreme weather (as indeed experienced by many of our local communities in recent storms), or even included in disaster relief boxes destined for regions where people depend on mobile devices to keep in communication with families or emergency services, seems a fantastic commercial application.

The charging device uses recycled or repurposed products, including a repurposed motorbike battery, a plastic bucket, and a small solar panel (repurposed in this example, from an old chicken coop no longer in use!) The use of intermediate technology makes the device particularly suitable for communities in remote areas or regions of the world which may lack access to more advanced technology or finances. All the components required, including flexible solar panels, can be packed in-side a small bucket for easy transportation and can be quickly assembled once at its destination.

Congratulations to the Kingsley School pupils Isla Stucley, Aaron Acceleton-Scialpi and Sean Howard for their innovation and entrepreneurship. Rotarian Sally Akam who has been working with Kingsley said, “Bideford Rotary are delighted to put Kingsley forward to the next round of this national competition and hope their idea might be strong enough to find a commercial sponsor. Engaging young people in the fight against climate change and the need to live more sustainably is fundamentally important to all our futures. We would like to encourage more young people and schools to participate in the annual Young Environmentalist Competition next year” She encourages teachers, pupils, or parents to get in touch via their website www.bidefordrotary.uk