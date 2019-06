The people of North Devon have been asked to donate pre-loved tools of all kinds to help young people in Uganda learn new skills and lift their families out of poverty The people of North Devon have been asked to donate pre-loved tools of all kinds to help young people in Uganda learn new skills and lift their families out of poverty

Barnstaple charity Amigos has partnered with RGB Building Supplies to set up donation points for pre-loved tools at all 20 of RGB's branches across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.

Amigos volunteer and project lead Roger Bartlett said: "At Amigos, we firmly believe that Ugandans are the solution to their problem of poverty.

"By equipping young people in vocational skills at Kira Farm, we have seen, time and again, how they are able to transform the lives of not just themselves, but their families and the wider community.

"We are absolutely delighted that RGB has agreed to partner with us in helping to provide much needed tools that will give our trainees and others the very best chance of succeeding."

The reason of the initiative is so that the tools can be used by young people in Uganda to help lift themselves and their families out of poverty.

Amigos has been working in Uganda for nearly 20 years.

For the last nine years, the charity has been providing vocational training, including conservation farming, carpentry, building and tailoring, over a 12-month period for young people affected by war, HIV and abject poverty.

The young people have been able to return to their communities with their newly acquired skills and lift their families out of poverty, as well as creating vital apprenticeships and employment.

RGB Barnstaple branch manager Lee Kift said: "Many of us have tools that we don't use and it's these that will help change the lives of the young people supported by Amigos, so we're encouraging our customers and the local community to place them in the collection bags in our branches.

"In advance, we'd like to thank everyone who supports the appeal."

Among the requested tools for donation include building tools, carpentry tools, gardening tools and power tools.

As part of the 12-month training, some of the tools will be repaired themselves.

Amigos work alongside churches in rural communities in Uganda to increase crop yields, food, income, education, water and health.

More information can be found at www.amigos.org.uk .