Amber weather warning issued as Storm Eunice approaches

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:31 AM February 17, 2022
Storm Eunice is expected to arrive tomorrow (Friday, Feb 17)

Storm Eunice is expected to arrive tomorrow (Friday, Feb 17) - Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued an Amber weather warning for the South West tomorrow (February 18) as Storm Eunice approaches. 

Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday. 

The Exeter based weather experts rarely issue Amber warnings but the wind strength is expected to be extreme.

What to expect: 

  • There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life 
  • Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down 
  • Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights 
  • There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage 
  • Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties 
  • It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees 

If you are able to, safely, take pictures of the impact of Storm Eunice please send them to joseph.bulmer@clearskypublishing.co.uk

person
