Fiona Thomas of Life's Little Recipes. Picture: Fiona Thomas Fiona Thomas of Life's Little Recipes. Picture: Fiona Thomas

The family-run business designs and makes a range of unique gift bags and favours for every occasion from birthdays and weddings to Valentine's and Christmas.

The Amazon Small Business Awards is intended to celebrate inspiring and unique UK small businesses selling on Amazon.

Amazon customers with a valid www.amazon.co.uk account are invited to select the winner, by voting for their favourite nominee in each category, until November 24.

The winners will be announced on December 4 and will receive a prize package including six months of dedicated account management, £10,000 of Amazon advertising credit, and a trip to Amazon's Seattle head office to meet senior business leaders and receive one-to-one training on growing their business.

Life's Little Recipes at South Molton offers a gift bag for every occasion, including Christmas. Picture: Life's Little Recipes Life's Little Recipes at South Molton offers a gift bag for every occasion, including Christmas. Picture: Life's Little Recipes

Fiona Thomas, director of Life's Little Recipes, said: "2019 is proving to be another fabulous year for Life's Little Recipes and to be shortlisted for Amazon's Small Business of the Year Award is such an amazing and exciting achievement.

""To be recognised by a business like Amazon is incredible and reaffirms that what Life's Little Recipes does is worthwhile."