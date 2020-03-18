Alverdiscott Road Roundabout will have temporary traffic lights for the duration of the works, which are set to run from Wednesday, April 1 until Friday, April 17.

The road will also be closed to vehicles overnight from Tuesday, April 14 to April 17.

On those night the road will close at 7.30pm and will reopen no later than 6am the following morning. No day closures are expected.

The work includes relaying kerbs, replacing the road surface on the roundabout and a section of Manteo Way, as well as work to protect the underlying road foundation from further damage.

A diversion will be in place via Manteo Way, Barnstaple Street, Station Hill and Torrington Lane.

The work will be carried out by Devon County Council contractor Skanska.