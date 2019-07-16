The opening parade for All Things Morris 2019 in Ilfracombe featuring more than 500 Morris dancers. Picture: Debbie Soden Photography The opening parade for All Things Morris 2019 in Ilfracombe featuring more than 500 Morris dancers. Picture: Debbie Soden Photography

The two day festival saw Morris sides in town from as far afield as Yorkshire and the Isle of Wight as well as North Devon groups.

Saturday began with a parade of participants from the Pier to the seafront led by Ilfracombe mayor Val Gates and town crier Roy Goodwin, followed by dancing at locations around the town.

On Sunday there was of course more dancing plus a visit by the Morris and Friends car show, featuring around 20 vehicles with a mixture of Morris and other classic cars.

The award for the best Morris car went to a 1934 Morris 8 Series 1 tourer and this car was also the peoples' choice.

Marnie Quy of organiser Events4Ilfracombe said: "We were overwhelmed with the number of dancers who have chosen to attend this year.

"A massive thank you to everyone who took part, including all those who helped with the catering and the local campsites that gave the dancers two nights of camping free."

