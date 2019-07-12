The event is exactly what it says on the tin and will see dancers and Morris cars all over the town tomorrow (Saturday, July 13) and Sunday (July 14). This year the dance event is even larger with some 30 groups of dancers and musicians around the seafront and harbour areas. It begins on Saturday with a mass Morris parade from The Pier to the Clapping Circle at Capstone at 10.30am. Then there will be dancing on The Pier, Fore Street (outside The George), seafront and by the Landmark Theatre all afternoon. There will also be crafts and food vendors plus a licensed bar on the seafront. The action resumes on Sunday and the dancers will be joined on the seafront by the Morris & Friends vehicle show. The event closes at around 3pm with car prize presentations and a mass dance on the seafront. Marnie Quy of Events 4 Ilfracombe, which organises the event, said: