Much Morris fun with All Things Morris Much Morris fun with All Things Morris

The event is exactly what it says on the tin and will see dancers and Morris cars all over the town tomorrow (Saturday, July 13) and Sunday (July 14).

This year the dance event is even larger with some 30 groups of dancers and musicians around the seafront and harbour areas.

It begins on Saturday with a mass Morris parade from The Pier to the Clapping Circle at Capstone at 10.30am.

Then there will be dancing on The Pier, Fore Street (outside The George), seafront and by the Landmark Theatre all afternoon.

Morris vehicles on Ilfracombe seafront as part of All Things Morris. Picture: Wytchwynd Photography Morris vehicles on Ilfracombe seafront as part of All Things Morris. Picture: Wytchwynd Photography

There will also be crafts and food vendors plus a licensed bar on the seafront.

The action resumes on Sunday and the dancers will be joined on the seafront by the Morris & Friends vehicle show.

The event closes at around 3pm with car prize presentations and a mass dance on the seafront.

Marnie Quy of Events 4 Ilfracombe, which organises the event, said: "We are overwhelmed this year with the number of dancers who have chosen to attend our event.

Ilfracombe's Red Petticoats at All Things Morris Ilfracombe's Red Petticoats at All Things Morris

"We have groups coming from as far afield as the Isle of Wight and Yorkshire.

"If the event grows at this rate in the years to come it could really put Ilfracombe on the map for national Morris events - great for businesses in the town!

"We also would like to thank the local campsites that have generously donated more than £5,000 worth of free camping space for Morris use."

More information can be found at http://www.visitilfracombe.co.uk and look up events.

Catseye Morris are returning to Ilfracombe Catseye Morris are returning to Ilfracombe

Haberton Navy Morris Haberton Navy Morris

Join Gong Scourers Manic Morris at All Things Morris 2019 Join Gong Scourers Manic Morris at All Things Morris 2019

Bideford Phoenix Morris will be there Bideford Phoenix Morris will be there