Can you help Alfie the elf get home for Christmas?

Published: 12:07 PM December 22, 2020

The naughty elf Alfie with security team members Nathan Shaddick and Jamie Lewis and staff at North Devon District Hospital. - Credit: NDDH

An urgent appeal has gone out to help naughty Alfie the elf raise money for hospital charity Over and Above and get back into Santa’s good books.

Alfie the elf reads his last warning from Santa - can you help get him home in time? - Credit: NDDH

The errant elf has been warned he is on a final warning and will only be picked up by Santa on Christmas Eve from his bolt hole at North Devon District Hospital if he can raise at least £500 for the charity.

Alfie’s love of a festive tipple saw him fall ‘off the shelf’ and sustain several injuries that have been ‘treated’ at various departments in the hospital.

Alfie gets an x-ray - Credit: NDDH

The rogue elf has been accompanying the hospital’s security team on their rounds as part of the fun fundraiser organised by Nathan Shaddick and Jamie Lewis.

The bid to nurse him ‘back to elf’ has been included as part of the team’s normal patrols and all Covid safety measures have been followed at all times.

Alfie gets treatment at the hospital - Credit: NDDH

Alfie and the team also met Santa for a quick pep talk when he dropped in aboard the Sea King helicopter which visited the hospital on Tuesday, December 22.

The elf’s antics and videos have been gaining lots of attention on social media including Facebook and TikTok.

Alfie the elf makes new friends at the hospital - Credit: NDDH

If you’d like to help get him home to the North Pole on Christmas Eve, visit the Alfie the elf' fundraiser for Over and Above Hospital Charity Facebook page.