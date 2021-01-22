Barnstaple man’s 5k-a-day challenge for children’s hospice

Published: 7:00 AM January 22, 2021

A Barnstaple painter and decorator has taken up a special January running challenge to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

Alex Davey, from Roundswell, is running five kilometres every day during the month to support the charity, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021.

The married dad-of-two said running every morning before work had been a huge undertaking, but he was determined to complete the challenge – despite blisters, cold and dark January mornings, and juggling the demands of running his own business.

Alex, 38, said: “This has taken a lot more discipline than I thought, getting up before work and getting out the door to get it done, whatever the weather.

“Some days have been a real struggle and the legs are starting to feel a bit heavy but I’m slowly ticking the days off. I’ve got a tough last week ahead, but I’ve been really encouraged by all the donations coming in, so thank-you to everyone who has donated.

“If last year taught me anything though, it's how very lucky I am to have healthy family and friends. The work that CHSW does is truly amazing and any money I can raise to support their fantastic work will be a great help to them.”

Alex has already raised more than £850 to help the charity’s Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Fremington.

The hospice supports around 200 local families and care has been adapted during the pandemic to ensure Covid-safe support wherever and whenever families need it, including in the hospice, and for the first time ever, in families’ own homes.

CHSW community fundraiser Dominic Scotting said: “It’s so inspiring to hear what Alex is doing to support Little Bridge House. It takes some serious willpower to get out there and run every day, particularly when it’s cold and dark and you have blisters to contend with!

“The pandemic has had a big impact on fundraising, so support like this from incredible members of the community like Alex will help our care teams continue to support hundreds of local families in our 30th anniversary year and for many more years to come.”

To sponsor Alex visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AlexDavey5 To find out how you support CHSW during its 30th year visit https://www.chsw.org.uk/30