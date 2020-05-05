North Devon Council has granted Aldi a premises license for unit five at Roundswell Retail Park.

The license, which comes into effect from July 1, allows Aldi to supply alcohol between the hours of 7am and 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

The license is accompanied by a floor plan of the store.

But a statement from the supermarket chain said it was still ‘considering locations’ for a possible new store.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We are currently considering locations for a possible new store in Barnstaple. When we have more details, we will update the community accordingly.”

The unit was previously occupied by Poundstretcher and Pet Hut, which closed on June 8, 2019.

A planning application for an extension and alterations to the unit was granted by North Devon Council in March.

The extension included a new goods loading bay and a refrigeration plan, and alterations include a new glazed shopfront with cladding and signage.

The transport statement with the application from Canada Life Asset Management said the unit would be occupied by a food retailer.

As the unit already has consent for food retail, it does not require planning permission.