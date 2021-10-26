Aldi plans for three new stores in North Devon

Published: 10:37 AM October 26, 2021

Aldi has announced it will be looking to open three new stores in North Devon as part of a new 100 store expansion across the UK over the next two years.

The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

The areas in North Devon where it is currently looking for sites include Barnstaple, Ilfracombe and Braunton.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

You may also want to watch:

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible. Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”

Aldi is Britain’s fifth largest supermarket with over 920 stores and around 38,000 employees.

The budget supermarket has announced plans to increase the amount of food and drink it buys from British suppliers over the next five years by £3.5bn a year as it continues its rapid expansion across the UK.

It has also pledged to donate 10 million meals to families in need in 2021, to help combat hunger’s devastating effects, making it their mission to fight against child food poverty as no child should ever go hungry.