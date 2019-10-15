Albert Furber died on September 22, aged 88 after a short illness and followed his wife Brenda by just 12 months.

They moved to the town from the Midlands in 1971 to follow their dream of opening a hotel and immediately became deeply involved with their new community.

Albert was a town and district councillor for many years and tireless in his work for the town, particularly in the harbour area and on behalf of local youngsters - he was instrumental in securing the town's skate park.

The couple first ran the Cleveland Hotel in St James Place, before buying Slipway Cottage at the harbour and turning it into a guest house, which they ran almost to the very end.

During Albert's council duties, Brenda was rarely far from his side and they made a formidable duo concerned about their community.

They were long term members of the League of Friends of the Tyrrell Hospital and Albert eventually became a trustee.

He also organised a patient car service from the GP surgery, ensuring that elderly and vulnerable people got to their appointments.

Their nephew Paul Price told the Gazette: "They were both caring, they always cared for other people and were always looking after someone.

"Both of them were absolutely passionate about Ilfracombe - when they moved down it did not take them long to be part of the community and that's a legacy they will always have."

A tribute from the Tyrrell Hospital League of Friends said: "Albert and his lovely wife Brenda were absolutely stalwarts of the Ilfracombe Community.

"They both helped to fund raise and draw attention to the wonderful services offered at their precious local hospital.

"Albert and Brenda were wonderful hosts at their guest house but most of all they were a wonderful devoted couple. Both so gentle and caring - they will be very greatly missed in Ilfracombe."

Albert was born on August 28, 1931 in Staffordshire and became a carpenter when he left school. He did two years of national service in Germany.

At a local dance, he met his first and only love, Brenda, and they married on his birthday on August 28, 1954.