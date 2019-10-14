The Albert Clock in Barnstaple is lit up to mark Baby Loss Awareness week from October 9-15, 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Albert Clock in Barnstaple is lit up to mark Baby Loss Awareness week from October 9-15, 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The clock faces on the tower in The Square are shining in multiple colours to raise awareness for the week, which is running until Tuesday, October 15.

The aim of the week is for bereaved parents, their families and friends to unite with others and commemorate their babies' lives, as well as raise awareness about pregnancy and baby loss in the UK.

It also hopes to drive improvements in the bereavement care and support available for those affected.

Bereaved mothers Danielle Brown and Mary Salter got in contact with Barnstaple Town Council about changing the colours of the clock face.

Danielle, who lost her baby Amelia May in May 2019 at 20 weeks, said she wanted to raise awareness of a subject which is considered taboo.

"I lost my little girl at 20 weeks in May, and thought it would be a good idea to try and raise awareness," said Danielle.

"There is not much in Barnstaple when it comes to baby loss, and it's not a thing that is talked about, even though sometimes it is just what we need.

"I spoke to Barnstaple Town Council about lighting up the building as it's something that happens over the UK, so I thought I would see what we could do in little old Barnstaple.

"I just appreciate they have acknowledged it and are ok with it."

North Devon's annual Baby Remembrance Service will be held at Christ Church in Bear Street from 3pm on Sunday, October 20.

The service will be led by the North Devon District Hospital chaplaincy in conjunction with local support group North Devon Sands.

The group meets monthly to offer support and information to parents following the loss of a young child or baby at any stage of pregnancy.

People are invited to bring a single flower with them, which will be joined into a display.

Reverend Julie Cartwright, head of spiritual care at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "Through this service we hope to help people who have lost a child.

"Grieving can be a lonely experience, but meeting with others who have a shared understanding and experience can be a great support."

"Everyone is very welcome, however old your baby, or how long ago your loss was."