Floodlighting has been installed at the Community Field in the village to enable the helicopter to land for after hours emergencies.

It joins the 100-plus community landing sites across Devon – last year the charity was deployed to more than 100 incidents that went into or took place during the hours of darkness and in January operating hours extended from midnight to 2am.

John Stainer, chairman of the Community Field Trustees said that they were happy to provide the site and praised the community spirit which had supplied the necessary funds.

He said that as well as personal donations being made, West Down Women’s Institute held a cream tea, which was not only enjoyable, but had raised considerable funds.

West Down Parish Council said it was pleased to have obtained planning permission to erect a lighting mast and acknowledged the contributions made by district and county councillors.

They also thanked a local resident who kindly provided the electricity supply, adding that the Devon Air Ambulance had made visits to the village in the past and it was reassuring to know that there is now a site that can be used safely at any time.