Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: DAA Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: DAA

The project has been completed by Fremington Parish Council and sees a new community landing site located behind the newly opened Beechfield Centre.

As well as a more rapid response to the centre of the village, it means the air ambulance can also land there after dark up to midnight, and beyond when operations are extended in the future.

Parish council chairman Sue Kingdom said: "The parish council is pleased to be part of the network of landing sites in North Devon. We have been very happy to support this with the help of a grant and financial help from Councillor Biederman.

"Hopefully this will enable speedier medical help for local residents should the need arise."

Cllr Biederman added: "It's nice to know that should anyone need airlifting to a hospital in the region, it can now happen 24 hours a day and this will speed up them getting to the right hospital in the quickest possible time."

Toby Russell, community landing site development officer from DAAT, said: "It's great news that the community landing site at the football pitch at Beechfield is now operational, and it means we can reach patients until 2am every day.

"Our thanks to Fremington Parish Council for enabling us to use the site and 'piggy-back' on the floodlighting already in situ and to Cllr Biederman for funding the work involved.

"This site adds to a growing network of night landing sites in North Devon and is now one of 142 in operation across Devon."