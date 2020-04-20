The Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Resilience Forum (LRF), which includes local emergency services, the Environment Agency, Public Health England and Devon, North Devon and Torridge councils, has penned an open letter explaining that lives are being saved by staying at home.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew, who chairs the LRF, said: “I know the restrictions are hard on everyone, but I have been really pleased with the public’s response so far and I thank them for that.

“The tactics are working. I know that people are getting frustrated and tired of the restrictions but it’s not the right time to relax them just yet.

“We must persevere so that we can protect the NHS, contain and delay the spread of the virus, and save lives.

“Members of the LRF are working tirelessly to deliver essential services and support the most vulnerable and everyone is working together to help.

“Anyone can catch the virus - anyone can spread the virus. So, by reducing contact it will help slow the spread. It is that simple.”