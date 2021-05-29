Age UK Barnstaple shop appealing for new volunteers

Published: 9:00 AM May 29, 2021

After reopening after the coronavirus crisis, Age UK charity shops need volunteers more than ever, which is why the Age UK shop in Roundswell is appealing to local people to sign up to help out.

The appeal comes as part of Volunteer’s Week 2021, which runs from 1st – 7th June and celebrates people that give up their time, whilst inspiring others to get involved to help make a difference.

Age UK shops help raise vital funds for the charity’s work and services supporting older people, which have been a lifeline for older people during lockdown and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether people want to learn new skills, keep busy after being furloughed or losing work due to the pandemic, or meet new people, Age UK shops offer a range of roles and time slots in order to fit around busy lives. Covid secure measures are in place in every shop to help keep staff, volunteers and customers safe.

Volunteers can support the shop in a range of activities, both behind the scenes and on the shop floor, including serving customers and creating displays, managing stock donations and assisting with shop administration.

Ben Blake, Manager at the Age UK Roundswell shop, said: “We know that coronavirus has bought about many challenges for our volunteers and this has sadly left us with a reduced number. The Age UK shop is reliant on the support and time given to us by volunteers and we are urgently appealing to people in Barnstaple to join our team and help out by volunteering in the shop. So, if you’re looking to develop new skills or simply make new friends, please give Age UK Roundswell a call on 01271 373181. Even small amounts of time can really make a huge difference.”

Sue, a volunteer at the Roundswell shop, said: “Volunteering with the Age UK shop is really enjoyable. As well as doing a variety of different tasks in the shop, I meet new people every day. I have made good friends with both the shop team and people in the local community and would encourage anyone thinking of signing up to give volunteering a go. It’s great to know you are making a difference and giving something back.”

To find out more about Age UK’s shops and how you can help, please visit www.ageuk.org.uk/shop-volunteer get in touch with the Age UK Roundswell shop on 01271 373181.

Older people are among those hit hardest by the pandemic and Age UK’s services national and local services have been a lifeline for thousands of older people and their families. The Charity is supported by a network of volunteers across the country and will be honouring the work they do this Volunteer’s Week by posting thank you messages and success stories alongside the hashtag #ProudToBeAgeUK.

As the pandemic continues, many older people are increasingly finding the situation tough to bear. Without Age UK, many would be facing these challenging times entirely alone. Age UK’s vital telephone services are a lifeline for those who have no one else to turn to, but the Charity needs urgent funds so it can continue to be there for anyone who needs them. To donate visit www.ageuk.org.uk/appeal