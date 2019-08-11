Before Christmas the future of the charity was in doubt, but an urgent fundraising appeal led by the then mayor Ian Roome saw more than £25,000 raised to keep it going. The charity helps around 220 in the town every week to stay independent and in their own homes through a variety of services and with the help of its many volunteers. But in recent years, regular funding has dried up and it faced closure twice in the past 18 months. The county council has confirmed funding for this year and at its request the charity has developed a business plan. It is hoped this will enable it to be more sustainable in the future and less reliant on grant funding. On Friday, August 9, the Age Concern Barnstaple premises in Litchdon Street were visited by DCC councillors Andrew Leadbetter and John Mathews, council chairman and Barnstaple councillor to present a cheque for £25,000. Mr Leadbetter, cabinet member for adult social care, said the council wanted the charity to be sustainable and it was work with it to ensure that. He said: