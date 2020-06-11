The centre closed in March in line with the Government’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with the only exception the Holland and Barrett store.

It is set to open its doors again on Monday (June 15) with safety guidelines in place to limit the potential spread of the virus.

A one way system has been implemented at the centre’s entrance and exit, as well as hand sanitiser stations and floor markers.

It has advised that some stores may not be open immediately as they introduce their own separate in-store safety measures.

While facemasks or coverings are not mandatory, they are encouraged if possible.

A statement from Affinity Devon said: “We look forward to welcoming customers back to Affinity Devon when it reopens on June 15.

“We have made many changes to give our customers peace of mind. These include the introduction of floor markers and information posters around the outlet to guide customers and employees.

“Hand sanitising points have also been installed and we ask all visitors and staff to please follow the guidelines provided and use the sanitising stations regularly to maintain good hygiene. We also encourage customers to wear face coverings, if possible.

“Before visiting the outlet, we recommend that customers check the Affinity Outlets website and retailers’ social media channels to see which stores are open as opening times may vary.

“We would like to thank the public for their support, patience and co-operation during this time, as well as our brilliant site teams who continue to serve the community.”