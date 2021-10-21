Affinity Devon seeks next Charity of the Year

Published: 12:57 PM October 21, 2021

Applications are now being accepted to become Affinity Devon’s Charity of the Year for 2022 as their partnership with Chemo Hero comes to a close.

The chosen charity will be able to use the shopping centre throughout the year for any fundraising events and initiatives, and benefit from donations both in stores and from their free events during key periods like Summer and Christmas.

The new charity partnership will begin on January 1, 2022, and will last for the full calendar year.

Chemo Hero – Affinity Devon’s former charity of the year - Credit: Affinity Devon

Marketing and retail liaison manager Nicola Cann said: “It has been an honour to support Chemo Hero during what has been a truly challenging time for charities, and we are delighted to be able to provide the same opportunity to another fantastic local charity for 2022. We will give all local charities - big and small - the opportunity to be considered.”

During their partnership, Affinity Devon and Chemo Hero have worked together on several initiatives and events including a Fashion Show, ‘beat the bobby’ cycling challenge and Christmas photoshoots.

The centre also provided the charity with a vacant unit, in which they created an eye-catching and information display detailing the charity’s objectives and achievements, branded clothing available to purchase online and a contactless donation station.

If you are part of a worthy local charity who would like Affinity Devon’s support over the next year, you can download an application form from their website and send it to devon@affinityoutlets.com. Alternatively, you can collect a form from the Centre Management Office.

Please submit your application by 5pm on November 26, 2021. Unfortunately, applications cannot be accepted from individuals who do not work for the charity directly.