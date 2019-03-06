The chosen charity will be able to use the shopping centre throughout the year for any fundraising events and initiatives they require as well as take part in fundraising opportunities at centre events at key seasonal periods like Christmas.

Centre manager Jean Sharples said: “We are delighted to announce the opportunity for us to partner with a local charity this year and very much look forward to asking our community to nominate the charities close to their hearts.

“We chose to select a charity partner this way as we want to include the local community in this decision and give all charities, big and small, the opportunity to be considered.”

Send nominations before March 22 to Nicola Cann at Affinity Devon either at Nicola@affinityoutlets.com or in writing to Affinity Devon, Charity of the Year, Clovelly Rd, Bideford EX39 3QU.

The winner will be announced next month.