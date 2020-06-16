The shopping centre has opened its doors with a number of safety measures in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Hand sanitising points have been installed at the centre, and there are new floor markers and information posters around the outlet to guide customers and employees.

Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings if possible.

Affinity Devon’s Nicola Cann said: “We are pleased to have welcomed customers back to Affinity Devon. We have had a steady flow of customers visiting the 14 stores which are currently open in the centre and are expecting more retailers to open their doors by the end of the week.

“We are following government guidelines to keep staff and visitors safe, and to support the national efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“All our visitors have been adhering to the social distancing guidelines and we’ve received positive feedback regarding our operational changes - which we have made to give our customers peace of mind.

“We would like to thank the public for their support, patience and co-operation during this time, as well as our brilliant site teams who continue to serve the community.”

The shopping centre closed in March in line with the Government’s lockdown restrictions, with the only exception being the Holland and Barrett store.

Visitors are asked to check the centre website to see which stores are open.