The development to the west of the shopping centre in Clovelly Road is set to feature a hotel, fast food restaurants and other leisure facilities. The local community is being asked to view and comment on the plans before an application is submitted to Torridge District Council. An exhibition for the proposals is being held at Unit 42 of the shopping centre. The first session takes place on Thursday, August 29 from 1pm to 5pm. A second exhibition will be held on Friday, August 30 from 9.30am to 1pm. A statement from Affinity Devon, owners Global Mutual Properties and Belstone Fox Project Management, said: