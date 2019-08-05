The development to the west of the shopping centre in Clovelly Road is set to feature a hotel, fast food restaurants and other leisure facilities.

The local community is being asked to view and comment on the plans before an application is submitted to Torridge District Council.

An exhibition for the proposals is being held at Unit 42 of the shopping centre. The first session takes place on Thursday, August 29 from 1pm to 5pm.

A second exhibition will be held on Friday, August 30 from 9.30am to 1pm.

A statement from Affinity Devon, owners Global Mutual Properties and Belstone Fox Project Management, said: "The exhibition will enable the local community to view and comment on the plans before a planning application relating to a hotel, fast food and leisure facilities is finalised and submitted to Torridge District Council.

"Visitors will have the opportunity to discuss the proposals with representatives from Affinity Outlets, Global Mutual Properties and Belstone Fox Project Management Ltd and provide feedback to the design team."

The shopping centre rebranded from Atlantic Village to Affinity Devon last year after being bought by Global Mutual Limited for £13 million in 2017.

The company took over three outlet centres, with Affinity Devon joining its sister centres in Staffordshire and Lancashire.

There have been plenty of changes at the shopping centre. A new soft play area, World of Wonder Devon, opened in April following the closure of Atlantis Adventure Park at the site.