Plans for the food and leisure development west of the shopping centre in Clovelly Road have been put to the public at a two-day consultation event.

They include KFC and Subway restaurants with drive-through facilities, which will stand on the site of the current long-stay car park.

A Travelodge, a four-screen cinema run by Scott Cinemas, a takeaway coffee shop and additional parking complete the plans.

A full planning application is expected to be submitted to Torridge District Council in October.

It is hoped work can begin by June 2020, with an opening date of June 2021.

The development is being overseen by Affinity Devon owners Global Mutual Properties, and Belstone Fox Project Management.

Global Mutual's Nicky Lovell said the project was the 'right thing' to do.

She said: "We know we've taken a while. We've owned the site for a couple of years now. It has taken a while to think about what was right and what people want."

Belstone Fox's Tim Jones said feedback for the proposals had been 'very good'.

He added: "We've had a satisfactory response to the consultation process so far.

"We've had sensible contributions about other things we can do in addition, but the general reaction has been positive."

Scott Cinema director Mark Williams said the company had been looking to move into Bideford for some time, and said although the Barnstaple cinema may lose some custom as a result, the two complexes would complement each other.

The screens will have 80 to 180 seats, and a custom built foyer and licensed bar area will have more floor space than the Barnstaple cinema.

Mr Williams added: "We've got a blank sheet of paper, so we can design better to suit modern needs.

"The screens will be smaller than the larger Barnstaple screen, but bigger than its smaller ones."

As well as a drive through facility, the Subway will have seating for 50 customers, and is expected to create 15 full and part time jobs.

The Travelodge will have car parking for 66 vehicles.

Global Mutual and Belstone Fox said the facilities would 'enhance the reputation of the town' and 'improve its offering to tourists, visitors and local people alike'.