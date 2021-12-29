Affinity Devon announces Charity of the Year 2022

Sophie Whiting, Founder of Little Willows Wish and Nicola Cann, Marketing and Retail Liaison Manager at Affinity Devon - Credit: Affinity Devon

Affinity Devon has chosen Little Willows Wish as its chosen charity for 2022.

The charity’s main objective is creating and delivering supply boxes for families staying away from home whilst their child receives care in hospital.

These boxes are packed full of everyday essentials like food, toiletries, washing powder and much more. These are items many families don’t have time to source themselves because they are needed at their child’s bedside or simply can’t afford them.

A Little Willow's Wish supply box - Credit: Little Willow's Wish

Little Willow’s Wish also offer financial support for families who require additional help with food or fuel expenses through a personal referral system. This was set up to help ease some of the financial strain many families face while staying away from home to be close to their child in hospital.

Founder of Little Willows Wish Sophie Whiting said: “We are so honoured to have been given the opportunity to be Affinity Devon's chosen charity of 2022. Little Willow's Wish Charity has always aspired to grow bigger to reach more families in need of our help.

“Now with the support of Affinity Devon, we can more widely spread the word of who we are and what we do, to more and more people, as well as generate the funds needed to help even more families than we have been able to help in the past.

“I cannot thank everyone at Affinity enough for making this happen and we are looking forward to being a part of the Affinity community for 2022.”

The Little Willow's Wish logo - Credit: Little Willow's Wish

Affinity Devon's Marketing & Retail Liaison Manager, Nicola Cann added: “We're delighted to have Little Willows Wish as our second Charity of the Year at Affinity Devon. This charity does such amazing work, and we hope being our Charity of the Year for 2022 will really boost their profile in the area.

“We'll be planning some fundraising events throughout the year and will have donation boxes in stores for anyone who would like to support them.”

Any information on upcoming events and activities supporting Little Willows Wish will be posted on Affinity Devon’s website and social media channels.