North Devon Gazette > News

Advance Traffic Notice for Bideford Half Marathon

Author Picture Icon

Luisa Rombach

Published: 7:00 AM March 1, 2022
At the finish of the North Devon Marathon & Half Marathon for North Devon Hospice. Picture: Photo Fi

On Sunday, March 6, Bideford AAC's popular Bideford Half Marathon will take place, attracting runners and supporters to the area. This year the race has attracted almost 1,000 runners so far, and entries will be available on the day from 9am at the AAC clubhouse on The Pill in Bideford. The race starts at 10.30am. 

Spectators are invited to watch the race and support the runners and Bideford's long-standing athletic club. It is truly an inspiring sight to watch the runners start and finish. 

Traffic into Bideford on the day of the half marathon is expected to be heavier than usual, as competitors arrive for the race, impacting other road users. In addition to that, there will be a couple of road closures. A section of the A386 between Chanters Road, along Kingsley Road and the Quay until Bideford Old Bridge Kingsley Road will be closed to traffic for the race start for approximately 10 minutes from 10.29 am. The race continues on the A386 towards Great Torrington. 

The second road closure will take place between the hours of 10.45am to 12.15pm. There will be a southernly lane closure A386 from Land Cross to Rakenham Lodge (Bideford to Torrington, diversion in place) and a northernly 30mg speed restriction concerning the A386 from Land Cross to Rakenham Lodge (Torrington to Bideford). The race then returns on the Tarka Trail. Several runners will be on the trail from about 10.50am to approximately 12noon. 

