Actors lift lid on Kinky Boots production at Queen's Theatre

Barnstaple Musical Comedy and Dramatic Society are preparing to stage the hit musical ‘Kinky Boots’, and in times like these, what could be better than a show filled with roof-raising music (written by the legendary Cyndi Lauper), energetic and snappy choreography, and a lovable and relatable cast of characters.

From shoe manufacturers to drag queens, from tea ladies to boxing pros, this show really has it all!

Charlie and Lola - Credit: Barnstaple Musical Comedy and Dramatic Society

At the centre of the story, is Charlie Price, played by Jonny Biggs. “I’m playing the part of Charlie Price who, after inheriting a failing shoe factory, comes up with a ‘crazy solution’ to save the business when he meets the larger-than-life Lola”, says Jonny, summing up his character’s story.

Charlie Price may be a relatable character to some. Torn between following the path that’s been laid out for him since birth or choosing his own path, Charlie goes on a journey of self-discovery throughout the show and learns more about himself and being who he wants to be, and Jonny has loved every minute.

Don - Credit: Barnstaple Musical Comedy and Dramatic Society

Jonny said: “It’s been a real treat working on this show with an incredible cast and crew. The intense rehearsal period has been full of energy, laughter, and very high heels! We can’t wait to have an audience so we can share the message this show has to offer which is as important now as it’s ever been. There’s definitely something for everyone so be prepared to laugh, cry and dance!”

On the complete opposite of Charlie Price is Lola, the drag queen who sets off an idea in Charlie’s head that will change his life forever. Andrew Jeffrey plays Lola and has enjoyed the journey of developing Lola into a role all his own.

Lauren - Credit: Barnstaple Musical Comedy and Dramatic Society

“Developing the role of Lola has been a huge challenge for me and so much fun. Within these final weeks of rehearsing the show I feel she is now ready to be released to the audiences of Barnstaple. Lola is sassy, sexy, cheeky, a little bit naughty and has an answer for everything but deep down is sensitive and has a huge heart. I hope this comes across in my portrayal of her during show week,” said Andrew.

Other characters you can expect to see in Kinky Boots include Lauren (played by Erin Sawyer), a factory girl who sees more in Charlie than he does himself. Nicola (Maddie Warren), Charlie’s fiancé, driven to succeed and wanting a secure future for her and Charlie. Don (Graham Ruhleman), burly, tough and sees the world in black and white, can his mind be changed? George (Chris Northey), the loyal factory foreman, traditional and willing to do whatever it takes to keep the factory going.

The Angels, Lola’s band of drag queens, shaking the shoe factory up and changing the course of history. Not to mention a strong ensemble cast ready to bring energy and fun to Barnstaple.

Pat and Trish - Credit: Barnstaple Musical Comedy and Dramatic Society

Kinky Boots is being performed at the Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple. Wednesday 3rd – Saturday 6th November, with performances Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturday at 4:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com, or by phone; 01271 316523.