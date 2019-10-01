Kai Clements Kai Clements

Kai Clements was found not guilty of domestic violence charges a week ago at Exeter Crown Court but returned to the dock to be sentenced for a Bail Act offence.

He is currently in jail for unrelated offences of theft after police issued a public appeal to trace him in July which led to him being sentenced to 22 weeks by Barnstaple Magistrates on July 25.

Clements, aged 24, of no fixed abode, admitted failing to answer bail at Exeter Crown Court and was jailed for an additional week by Judge Peter Johnson.

He told him:"This was a breach over some weeks when you failed to surrender to bail. You had to be brought to court in custody.

"You are now racking up a number of convictions for failing to surrender. If you get into trouble again, the courts will have to consider whether to grant you bail at all."

Miss Caroline Bolt, prosecuting, said Clements failed to appear at Exeter Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 29 and remained at large until July, when he was arrested.

Charges of false imprisonment, making threats to kill, battery and criminal damage were dropped on September 23 because the complainant no longer wanted to pursue the case.

Mr Richard Crabb, defending, said Clements has completed courses in alcohol and drug awareness while serving the 22 week sentence at Exeter Prison, where he is working in the kitchens.

He was originally due to be released later this week and plans to move to supported accommodation in Bideford and seek work on a building site.