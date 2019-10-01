The accident happened on the A361 Chivenor Cross to Braunton road at around 8.20pm.

Firefighters from Barnstaple attended the scene and freed the car driver who was trapped in his vehicle.

They crew used hydraulic cutting equipment and stab fast stabilisation equipment to free casualty.

An ambulance crew took the man to hospital for treatment.

Fire crews made vehicle and scene safe.

A police spkesman said: "It is believed that a Peugeot was involved in a minor collision with a stagecoach but then rolled and collided with a BMW.

"One male driver was stuck inside the Peugeot. He sustained a serious leg injury but not thought to be life-changing and was taken to North Devon District Hospital.

"No further injuries were reported and the road reopened at around midnight.