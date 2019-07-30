Members of Absolute Training and Nutrition turned out in force at Absolute Spin on Barnstaple Square to show their support for fellow member Denise Russell, who is currently battling breast cancer.

The target was £1,000 but by the weekend the Absolute FCK CNCR Challenge to cycle the distance from Lands Ends to John O'Groats had raised £2,022.

Mrs Russell, who works at Slee Blackwell solicitors, was diagnosed in February and is currently undergoing treatment.

But she still attends spin classes at the gym and has inspired others with her positive attitude.

She said of the fundraiser: "It's absolutely amazing. I am just blown away by all the support.

"This thing cancer is such an eye opener and it catches everybody, it doens not discriminate. You have got to have a good mental strength with this sort of thing - you can't just sit at home in a corner and cry, you have got to come out fighting."

Anyone who would like to donate can go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fck-cncr .