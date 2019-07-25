Gym members have rallied around one of their own to raise money for Breast Cancer Research and organised the Absolute FCK CNCR challenge to complete 1,408 kilometres.

Denise Russell from Barnstaple is undergoing chemotherapy but still works at Slee Blackwell solicitors and still attends the gym with her colleagues for a lunchtime spin cycle class.

Local businesses have rallied around too and supported the event by putting in teams of four to take part on Friday.

It is now sold out thanks to support from The Brends, Slee Blackwell Solicitors, Charleys Hairdressers, Trail Blazers running club, Endsleigh Dental Practice, Philip Smith And Dunn Estate Agents, Absolute Training and Nutrition.

Gym manager Chris Reeves said: "Many handle the news in different ways and the way Denise has taken this on has truly inspired the whole team at Absolute.

"She is currently undergoing chemotherapy, still works and refuses to give up her weekly spin classes."

All money raised goes to charity and the winning team will get a £100 meal voucher for Claytons Glass House.

If you would like to make a donation, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fck-cncr .