The 70-year-old will be running in aid of AbleChildAfrica on Saturday, April 28.

Running London is a challenge for Lois as, although it will be her seventh marathon she has not run with so many runners before.

She said: “ Over the years at Torridge Pool I have seen the difference swimming lessons can make to the lives of children with disabilities.

“Similar children in Africa don't have such advantages and may not even be able to attend school or have any sort of exercise.”

Lois is one of 43 people who will be running London in aid of AbleChildAfrica, the charity's biggest London Marathon team to date.

The charity's director, Jane Anthony,said: “We're delighted that Lois is taking on this huge challenge to support AbleChildAfrica.

“There are 50 million disabled children in Africa facing early death, neglect, abuse and extreme poverty.

“That's why we work with our partner organisations in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya to give all disabled children the health care, education and employment opportunities they deserve.

“We're a small charity with a big vision. We believe that every disabled person can help build a better future for Africa. But we can only do that with the support of people like Lois.”

You can sponsor Lois by visiting her online fundraising page here.